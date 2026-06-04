Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza officially launches her bid to become Chicago's next mayor | First Listen
- Susana Mendoza is considered a top contender in the upcoming race for Chicago's mayor
- A bill aimed at protecting the information of patient's seeking abortion is on the governor's desk
- Illinois state lawmakers are sending Governor Pritzker a measure to protect children on social media
- A Decatur mother found guilty of possessing child pornography has had her conviction overturned
- President Trump's Operation Midway Blitz in Chicagoland is over but the fallout isn't