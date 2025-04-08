Two former UIS roommates explain how to overcome political differences at Chancellor’s Thinker Series

The University of Illinois Springfield hosts the Chancellor’s Thinkers Series, which seeks to inspire diverse perspectives and encourage intentional thinking within the community. In March the conversation titled “Chancellor’s Thinker Series: A Call to Think On Common Ground,” featured two former UIS roommates Matt Van Vossen and Ryan Melchin, the presidents of the College Democrats and College Republicans, respectively. They shared how they navigated their differences and found common ground in order to work together while at UIS.