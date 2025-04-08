© 2025 NPR Illinois
Two former UIS roommates explain how to overcome political differences at Chancellor’s Thinker Series

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published April 8, 2025 at 10:50 AM CDT
Chancellor Gooch hosting the second of her "Thinkers Series" with two former UIS alumni Ryan and Matt who were presidents of the campus democrat club and campus republican club and roommates while they were in school. Photographed March 27, 2025.
Clayton Stalter/Clay Stalter
/
UIS Marketing
Chancellor Gooch hosting the second of her "Thinkers Series" with two former UIS alumni Ryan and Matt who were presidents of the campus democrat club and campus republican club and roommates while they were in school. Photographed March 27, 2025.

The University of Illinois Springfield hosts the Chancellor’s Thinkers Series, which seeks to inspire diverse perspectives and encourage intentional thinking within the community. In March the conversation titled “Chancellor’s Thinker Series: A Call to Think On Common Ground,” featured two former UIS roommates Matt Van Vossen and Ryan Melchin, the presidents of the College Democrats and College Republicans, respectively. They shared how they navigated their differences and found common ground in order to work together while at UIS.
Government & Politics University of Illinois Springfield
