What could a second Trump presidency mean on the international stage? UIS professors explore possibilities in panel discussion

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published December 4, 2024 at 10:22 AM CST
Donald Trump speaks in an interview with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Donald Trump in an interview with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait. 

The University of Illinois Springfield School of Politics and International Affairs and the Center for State Policy and Leadership hosted a panel discussion titled, “Foreign Affairs in the 2024 U.S. Election and Beyond,” which featured UIS professors Adriana Crocker and Ali Nizamuddin, along with assistant professors Brandon Bolte and Isabel Skinner from the School of Politics and International Affairs. AJ Simmons, research director for the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership, moderated the event. The panel discussed the state of foreign affairs and how the U.S. might respond in the future during a second Trump presidency.
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator.
