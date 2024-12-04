What could a second Trump presidency mean on the international stage? UIS professors explore possibilities in panel discussion

The University of Illinois Springfield School of Politics and International Affairs and the Center for State Policy and Leadership hosted a panel discussion titled, “Foreign Affairs in the 2024 U.S. Election and Beyond,” which featured UIS professors Adriana Crocker and Ali Nizamuddin, along with assistant professors Brandon Bolte and Isabel Skinner from the School of Politics and International Affairs. AJ Simmons, research director for the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership, moderated the event. The panel discussed the state of foreign affairs and how the U.S. might respond in the future during a second Trump presidency.