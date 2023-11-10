© 2023 NPR Illinois
Ambassador Charles Ray shares insight into what diplomats actually do for Americans

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published November 10, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST
Ambassador Charles Ray
Arizona State University
Ambassador Charles Ray

Charles Ray retired from the US Foreign Service in 2012 after a 30-year career in which he served as ambassador to both Cambodia and Zimbabwe. He spoke to Community Voices about Blueprints for a More Modern US Diplomatic Service which makes recommendations on how to improve weaknesses in US diplomacy. He also explained what American diplomats do in the day-to-day and his insight into leadership and life-long education.

Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator.
