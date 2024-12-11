UIS Senior awarded scholarship to attend the World Affairs Council of America's National Conference
Jacob Laurenzana is a senior at the University of Illinois Springfield. He received a scholarship from the World Affairs Council of Central Illinois to attend the World Affairs Council of America's National Conference in Washington D.C. November 19-22. He spoke to Community Voices about his experience at the conference and why being informed about international affairs is valuable. To learn more about the World Affairs Council of Central Illinois click here.