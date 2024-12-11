© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UIS Senior awarded scholarship to attend the World Affairs Council of America's National Conference

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published December 11, 2024 at 3:57 PM CST
Picture of student Jacob Laurenzana with the words "World Affairs Councils of America" and a background of a group eating a dining tables.
Jacob Laurenzana
Jacob Laurenzana attended the World Affairs Councils of America national conference

Jacob Laurenzana is a senior at the University of Illinois Springfield. He received a scholarship from the World Affairs Council of Central Illinois to attend the World Affairs Council of America's National Conference in Washington D.C. November 19-22. He spoke to Community Voices about his experience at the conference and why being informed about international affairs is valuable. To learn more about the World Affairs Council of Central Illinois click here.
Tags
Government & Politics World Affairs Council of Central Illinois (WACCI)
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
Related Stories