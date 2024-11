Dr. Colby Silvert explains international farming in global markets at upcoming World Affairs Council meeting

The World Affairs Council of Central Illinois is a civic organization dedicated to educating the public about U.S. foreign policy, global economic and environmental issues, and international politics. It has an upcoming program on Nov. 13, titled “Building Global Agricultural and Rural Capacity: Experiences from Brazil and Surrounding Countries," featuring Dr. Colby Silvert. Silvert spoke to Community Voices about his upcoming presentation, how he developed an interest in global agriculture and what he observed during his time in South America and Africa.

For information about the World Affairs Council of Central Illinois visit: https://mywacci.org/