A front-row seat to the US-Saudi relationship: Ambassador Joseph Westphal reflects on his time as a public servant
Ambassador Joseph Westphal is the former U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and a longtime public servant. With a career spanning five presidential administrations and roles in the Department of Defense, State, Interior and more, Ambassador Westphal shared his insights from decades of experience in both government and academia with NPR Illinois. He also explained the role of American diplomats and the growth of Saudi Arabia’s culture and economy