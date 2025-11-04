© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Register to attend the This I Believe 'Meet the Authors' event Nov. 6, 6:30 p.m., at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

Former Voice of America journalist to speak in Springfield Nov. 12

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published November 4, 2025 at 1:09 PM CST
Steven Herman
CC Corq
Steven Herman

Steven Herman is an educator, author and executive director of the Jordan Center for Journalism Advocacy and Innovation at the University of Mississippi.

He is also a longtime journalist, having worked for Voice of America including as senior White House correspondent and subsequently White House bureau chief and chief national correspondent. He left the organization earlier this year when the Trump Administration shut it down.

Herman talked with Community Voice about the loss of the news operation that targeted an audience in other countries, often where the only other source of information was government propaganda. He also discusses the current status of journalism in the U.S.

Herman will speak at the World Affairs Council of Central Illinois event Nov. 12 at the Illini Country Club in Springfield. The program is free and open to all. A dinner will be served and registration is required for that part of the evening. Find out more details here.

Tags
Springfield IL Community Voices
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories