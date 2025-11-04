Former Voice of America journalist to speak in Springfield Nov. 12

Steven Herman is an educator, author and executive director of the Jordan Center for Journalism Advocacy and Innovation at the University of Mississippi.

He is also a longtime journalist, having worked for Voice of America including as senior White House correspondent and subsequently White House bureau chief and chief national correspondent. He left the organization earlier this year when the Trump Administration shut it down.

Herman talked with Community Voice about the loss of the news operation that targeted an audience in other countries, often where the only other source of information was government propaganda. He also discusses the current status of journalism in the U.S.

Herman will speak at the World Affairs Council of Central Illinois event Nov. 12 at the Illini Country Club in Springfield. The program is free and open to all. A dinner will be served and registration is required for that part of the evening. Find out more details here.