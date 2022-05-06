State Week: With elections looming, abortion takes center stage

When a leaked draft copy of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion became public this week, it created a firestorm. The long standing decision in Roe v. Wade, which ensured the right to an abortion, is apparently close to being overturned.

What does that mean for Illinois, which has some of the more progressive abortion access laws in the country? And will it be the issue most on voters' minds?

We'll also discuss a state audit critical of the Pritzker administration's handling of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at an Illinois veterans' home in LaSalle.

Our panel includes host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WTTW-Chicago Tonight's Heather Cherone.