© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)
Government & Politics

State Week: With elections looming, abortion takes center stage

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIHannah Meisel
Published May 6, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/

When a leaked draft copy of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion became public this week, it created a firestorm. The long standing decision in Roe v. Wade, which ensured the right to an abortion, is apparently close to being overturned.

What does that mean for Illinois, which has some of the more progressive abortion access laws in the country? And will it be the issue most on voters' minds?

We'll also discuss a state audit critical of the Pritzker administration's handling of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at an Illinois veterans' home in LaSalle.

Our panel includes host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WTTW-Chicago Tonight's Heather Cherone.

Tags

Government & Politics State Week
Sean Crawford
Community Advisory Board Home - Bylaws - Meet the Board - Past Board
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for NPR Illinois and Illinois Public Radio. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at outlets including WILL-AM/FM, Law360, The Daily Line and a temporary stint at political blog Capitol Fax before returning to the station in 2020.
See stories by Hannah Meisel
Related Stories