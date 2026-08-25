The Declaration still has work for us to do to secure our rights | llinois 250 Ep. 6 of 6

This is episode five of Illinois 250 on Community Voices. This is a special six-part series exploring Illinois connections to the 250th anniversary of the United States, created in partnership with Illinois Humanities.

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As Illinois marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, a series of community conversations in McLean County is asking a timely question: What do those founding words mean today?

Julie Emig of the McLean County Museum of History and Mike Matejka of the Illinois Labor History Society joined Community Voices to discuss Democracy Dialogues, a series exploring phrases from the Declaration and connecting their historical meaning to modern life.

The conversations examine themes including equality, voting rights, labor and free speech. Matejka points to the Haymarket affair of 1886 as a powerful example of how labor rights and free speech became intertwined, as workers demanded an eight-hour workday and some were later prosecuted for their political speech.

The discussion also highlights Illinois figures who challenged the boundaries of their time, including labor activist Mother Jones and social reformer Jane Addams. Their stories demonstrate how ordinary people have used organizing, speech and community action to push the nation toward its ideals.

Emig says today's political divisions make those lessons especially relevant. A related community art project, “A More Perfect Union,” has revealed some people's hesitation to express their views publicly. Yet she argues that disagreement itself can be productive when people remember what they share.

The larger message is that democracy is unfinished. The Declaration offers an aspirational vision—and each generation has a role in making that vision more real.

Illinois 250 on Community Voices is a special series exploring Illinois connections to the 250th anniversary of the United States, created in partnership with Illinois Humanities.

This 6-part series uplifts stories of people and places in Illinois that have helped bring the ideals of the Declaration of Independence to life and shaped the story of our nation. Production assistance from Alison Cuddy.

Transcript pending.