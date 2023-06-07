UIS fills campus leadership position

Dr. Brandon Schwab has been appointed as University of Illinois Springfield Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. The appointment is pending formal approval by the university Board of Trustees.

Schwab comes to UIS from Western Carolina University, where he has been associate provost for academic affairs and a tenured professor in the Department of Geosciences and Natural Resources since 2014. As associate provost, he oversaw all aspects of faculty affairs, curriculum approvals, undergraduate research and several other areas.

According to his biography, Schwab is a first-generation college graduate who earned a bachelor’s degree in geology from the University of North Carolina Wilmington and a doctorate in geological sciences from the University of Oregon.

Schwab will assume a role that has been filled on an interim basis for months. Provost Dennis Papini stepped down last fall. Interim Provost Linda Delene resigned abruptly at the end of April.

“I am incredibly excited and humbled by this opportunity to serve as the next vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost at UIS,” Schwab said. “I know firsthand how lives are transformed by public higher education, and I am grateful to join an institution that makes such a dynamic difference in the lives of its students, their families and the broader community. I felt an immediate connection to the faculty, staff and students I met on campus, and I can’t wait to partner with Chancellor (Janet) Gooch and her leadership team as we work with the campus community to overcome obstacles and capitalize on the opportunities ahead. I look forward to joining the Springfield community and to being a proud Prairie Star.”

Before moving to the southern Appalachians, Schwab rose through the faculty ranks to become a tenured professor and chair of geology at Humboldt State University (now Humboldt Polytechnic) in Arcata, California. He was awarded a fellowship to the National Museum of Natural History at the Smithsonian Institution.

Schwab said one of his greatest strengths is his ability to identify underlying issues and bring together individuals with diverse and complementary strengths to address the challenge or opportunity at hand. At Western Carolina University, he led the development of a promotion pathway for non-tenure track faculty, worked with faculty and others to reform academic program development and review processes and co-founded an equity-advocate program for faculty search committees, as well as a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Community of Practice. He has shepherded the approval of more than a dozen new academic program offerings at the undergraduate, master's and doctoral levels and helped establish the University Research Council to elevate and support scholarly and creative activities across the institution.

Schwab and his spouse, Angie, a non-profit management and rural economic development professional, have two sons, Avery, a senior at North Carolina State University, and Harper, a third-year student at the University of Chicago.