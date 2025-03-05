© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
UIS Innovate Springfield interviews Paul Magelli on the Founders, Failure and Fun podcast

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published March 5, 2025 at 2:26 PM CST
Paul Magelli
Courtesy of UIS
Paul Magelli

In this episode of Community Voices we share Innovate Springfield's podcast, "Founders Failure and Fun." The episode features Paul Magelli, a seasoned entrepreneur and director of Illini Angels, a network of University of Illinois alumni investors. Conducted by Innovate Springfield's Director Ben Hage, the interview delves into Magelli's journey in founding multiple companies, his early interest in entrepreneurship sparked by fireworks, and the invaluable lessons he learned about customer relations in his startups. Magelli also shares stories about his most memorable ventures, including founding Apertio, and discusses the importance of maintaining connections with people from his past companies.
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
