UIS Innovate Springfield interviews Paul Magelli on the Founders, Failure and Fun podcast

In this episode of Community Voices we share Innovate Springfield's podcast, "Founders Failure and Fun." The episode features Paul Magelli, a seasoned entrepreneur and director of Illini Angels, a network of University of Illinois alumni investors. Conducted by Innovate Springfield's Director Ben Hage, the interview delves into Magelli's journey in founding multiple companies, his early interest in entrepreneurship sparked by fireworks, and the invaluable lessons he learned about customer relations in his startups. Magelli also shares stories about his most memorable ventures, including founding Apertio, and discusses the importance of maintaining connections with people from his past companies.