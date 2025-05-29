From Central Illinois to venture capital: Anna Palmer speaks in fireside chat about innovation, startups and what’s trending in tech
Anna Palmer is a venture capitalist, serial entrepreneur and Central Illinois native. At the 2025 New Venture Challenge hosted by Innovate Springfield at the University of Illinois Springfield, Anna shared insights from her journey building and investing in startups, her perspective on what’s hot in tech, and the challenges she faced as a co-founder of Boston Legacy FC. The conversated was moderated by Bruce Sommer.