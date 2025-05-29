© 2025 NPR Illinois
From Central Illinois to venture capital: Anna Palmer speaks in fireside chat about innovation, startups and what’s trending in tech

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published May 29, 2025 at 10:45 AM CDT
Bruce Sommer interviews Anna Palmer
UIS
Bruce Sommer interviews Anna Palmer

Anna Palmer is a venture capitalist, serial entrepreneur and Central Illinois native. At the 2025 New Venture Challenge hosted by Innovate Springfield at the University of Illinois Springfield, Anna shared insights from her journey building and investing in startups, her perspective on what’s hot in tech, and the challenges she faced as a co-founder of Boston Legacy FC. The conversated was moderated by Bruce Sommer.
Tags
Economy & Business Innovate Springfield
