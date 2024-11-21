© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
UIS Innovate Springfield’s Founders, Failures and Fun presents former senior VP at Redbox Mark Achler

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published November 21, 2024 at 11:12 AM CST
UIS Innovate Springfield
Mark Achler talks to a crowed at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

Mark Achler is a venture capitalist and the former senior vice president of Redbox. He is also a lecturer at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, and he's co-authored the book "Exit Right." He recorded an interview with Innovate Springfield for the Founders, Failures and Fun podcast during which he spoke about his journey as an entrepreneur and lessons he's learned along the way.
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator.
