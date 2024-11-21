UIS Innovate Springfield’s Founders, Failures and Fun presents former senior VP at Redbox Mark Achler
Mark Achler is a venture capitalist and the former senior vice president of Redbox. He is also a lecturer at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, and he's co-authored the book “Exit Right.” He recorded an interview with Innovate Springfield for the Founders, Failures and Fun podcast during which he spoke about his journey as an entrepreneur and lessons he’s learned along the way.