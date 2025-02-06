Brandon Yates explains how DeepWalk uses scanning software to help make sidewalks safer

Innovate Springfield, the University of Illinois Springfield’s business incubator, hosts a speaker series, called Founders, Failure and Fun, which features lessons from entrepreneurs. In December, Brandon Yates spoke to a crowd at Innovate Springfield about his experience as the cofounder and CEO of DeepWalk, a company that uses scanning software to assist with ADA compliance of sidewalks. He shared the challenges of starting a business and how the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign provided the ideal environment to start a company.