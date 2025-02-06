© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brandon Yates explains how DeepWalk uses scanning software to help make sidewalks safer

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published February 6, 2025 at 11:54 AM CST
Brandon Yates (left) speaks to Innovate Springfield Director Ben Hage (right).
Innovate Springfield
Brandon Yates (left) speaks to Innovate Springfield Director Ben Hage (right).

Innovate Springfield, the University of Illinois Springfield’s business incubator, hosts a speaker series, called Founders, Failure and Fun, which features lessons from entrepreneurs. In December, Brandon Yates spoke to a crowd at Innovate Springfield about his experience as the cofounder and CEO of DeepWalk, a company that uses scanning software to assist with ADA compliance of sidewalks. He shared the challenges of starting a business and how the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign provided the ideal environment to start a company.
Tags
Economy & Business Innovate Springfield
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories