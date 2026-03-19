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Campy horror meets the 80's in Nightmare at Camp Killamanbimbo

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Craig McFarland
Published March 19, 2026 at 8:15 AM CDT
Springfield Theatre Centre

Craig chats with Courtney Wick, author and director of Nightmare at Camp Killamanbimbo, about her journey writing a trio of murder mysteries for Springfield Theatre Centre. Wick shares how her love of storytelling and suspense evolved into crafting immersive stage productions, and how this latest show leans into the campy thrills of classic 1980s horror. They also highlight the talented cast, whose playful performances bring iconic slasher tropes to life with a fresh, theatrical twist—balancing chills, laughs, and a whole lot of retro fun for local audiences.

The show will take place in the Peggy Ryder Theater at the Hoogland Center for the Arts. Dates of the performance are March 20-22 and 27-29.

Tickets at HCFTA.org
Community Voices
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland