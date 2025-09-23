© 2025 NPR Illinois
Come From Away brings humanity and kindness to the Legacy Theatre stage

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Craig McFarland
Published September 23, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Come From Away - The Legacy Theatre
atthelegacy.com

The Legacy Theatre will present the regional premiere of Come From Away on September 26–28, October 1–5, and October 8–12, with a special free performance for first responders on Thursday, September 25. Come From Away is based on the true story of 38 planes that were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland on September 11, 2001. Community Voices spoke with director Ed MacMurdo and actors Lori Ann McCabe and Wendy Hayward about the upcoming production. They discussed the uniqueness of the show and the powerful message of kindness that resonates throughout the performance. Click here for tickets and more information.

Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland
