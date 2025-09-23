Come From Away brings humanity and kindness to the Legacy Theatre stage

The Legacy Theatre will present the regional premiere of Come From Away on September 26–28, October 1–5, and October 8–12, with a special free performance for first responders on Thursday, September 25. Come From Away is based on the true story of 38 planes that were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland on September 11, 2001. Community Voices spoke with director Ed MacMurdo and actors Lori Ann McCabe and Wendy Hayward about the upcoming production. They discussed the uniqueness of the show and the powerful message of kindness that resonates throughout the performance. Click here for tickets and more information.