© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Legacy serves regional premiere of ‘Waitress’ featuring music by Sara Bareilles

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published October 3, 2024 at 2:42 PM CDT
Waitress open Oct. 11 at The Legacy.
The Legacy
Waitress open Oct. 11 at The Legacy.

The Legacy Theatre is serving the community with its regional premiere of the hit musical “Waitress.” Director Lori Ann McCabe and leading lady Elizabeth Eckert spoke to Community Voices about the show, which features music by Sara Bareilles. They highlighted the cast members and explained how many pies it takes to perform “Waitress.”

The show runs Oct. 11-13, 16-20 and 23-27. For tickets visit: https://www.atthelegacy.com/
Tags
Arts & Life The Legacy Theatre
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories