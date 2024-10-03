Legacy serves regional premiere of ‘Waitress’ featuring music by Sara Bareilles

The Legacy Theatre is serving the community with its regional premiere of the hit musical “Waitress.” Director Lori Ann McCabe and leading lady Elizabeth Eckert spoke to Community Voices about the show, which features music by Sara Bareilles. They highlighted the cast members and explained how many pies it takes to perform “Waitress.”

The show runs Oct. 11-13, 16-20 and 23-27. For tickets visit: https://www.atthelegacy.com/