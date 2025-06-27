This summer, Grease is still the word in Springfield

The Legacy Theatre’s production of Grease runs June 27–29, July 9–13, July 16–20, and July 23–27. The musical, with music, lyrics, and book by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, follows the summer romance of Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski as they unexpectedly reunite at Rydell High. Alongside their friends, they navigate teenage love, peer pressure, and identity in 1950s America. The story takes place at the fictional Rydell High School in northwest Chicago. Director Scott Richardson and Colum Goebelbecker, who portrays Kenickie, spoke with Community Voices about the show’s iconic characters, timeless music, and how the production addresses some of the criticism the musical has faced in modern times. Find tickets and details here.