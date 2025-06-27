© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get involved now! ProtectMyPublicMedia.org Make the call.

This summer, Grease is still the word in Springfield

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published June 27, 2025 at 11:05 AM CDT
Picture of a 1950s vehicle with the caption "Automatic. Systematic. Hydromatic. Grease. The fun starts June 27! Get your tickets today!" with a logo for The Legacy Theatre.
The Legacy Theatre
Grease opens at the Legacy Theatre on June 27.

The Legacy Theatre’s production of Grease runs June 27–29, July 9–13, July 16–20, and July 23–27. The musical, with music, lyrics, and book by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, follows the summer romance of Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski as they unexpectedly reunite at Rydell High. Alongside their friends, they navigate teenage love, peer pressure, and identity in 1950s America. The story takes place at the fictional Rydell High School in northwest Chicago. Director Scott Richardson and Colum Goebelbecker, who portrays Kenickie, spoke with Community Voices about the show’s iconic characters, timeless music, and how the production addresses some of the criticism the musical has faced in modern times. Find tickets and details here.
Tags
Arts & Life The Legacy Theatre
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
Related Stories