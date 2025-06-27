© 2025 NPR Illinois
2025 Athena Award recipient to be announced on July 17

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published June 27, 2025 at 10:46 AM CDT
10 images of the nominees with the headline that reads "IWIL CONGRATULATES the 2025 Athena Leadership Award Nominees"
IWIL Facebook page
The recipient of the Athena Award will be announced July 17, 2025.

Co-host Vanessa Ferguson welcomed back Heather Burton from Illinois Women in Leadership (IWIL) to spotlight the 2025 Athena Award nominees. With the nomination period closed, IWIL has selected ten women who exemplify the award’s core values of leadership, community service and professional excellence. Burton shared each nominee’s inspiring contributions. The recipient will be announced at Erin's Pavilion on July 17. For information about attending the event visit: https://www.iwil.biz/athena-award
