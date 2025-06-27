2025 Athena Award recipient to be announced on July 17

Co-host Vanessa Ferguson welcomed back Heather Burton from Illinois Women in Leadership (IWIL) to spotlight the 2025 Athena Award nominees. With the nomination period closed, IWIL has selected ten women who exemplify the award’s core values of leadership, community service and professional excellence. Burton shared each nominee’s inspiring contributions. The recipient will be announced at Erin's Pavilion on July 17. For information about attending the event visit: https://www.iwil.biz/athena-award