Illinois Women in Leadership symposium offers networking and knowledge

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published September 12, 2024 at 12:40 PM CDT
Illinois Women in Leadership Symposium welcome sign
1 of 2  — DSC_3822.jpg
The Illinois Women in Leadership Symposium will take place on Sept. 25.
IWIL
Room full of women at tables and chairs during the symposium.
2 of 2  — DSC_4025.jpg
The Illinois Women In Leadership Symposium will take place Sept. 25.
IWIL

Illinois Women in Leadership (IWIL) will host its annual symposium on Sept. 25. IWIL members Jen Bettis and Sarah Brewer spoke to Community Voices about the organization and what is slated for the symposium.

For more information visit: https://www.iwil.biz/
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
