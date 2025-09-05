Paramedic-to-Producer: Central Illinois natives behind Code 3 share their ride through Hollywood

Patrick and “Pizza” Pianeeza are the creative minds behind the upcoming feature film Code 3, hitting theaters September 12. In a conversation with Community Voices, the brothers reflect on their shared upbringing in Central Illinois and how those early experiences shaped their collaborative spirit and creative drive. Patrick, a former paramedic, shares how his real-life experiences informed the script, lending raw authenticity to the story and characters. Together, they discuss the long journey from concept to screen, the challenges of producing a high-stakes action film, and the pride they feel in bringing Code 3 to life. With a cast that includes Raina Wilson, Lil Rey Howery, and Aimee Carrero, the film promises an intense ride-along that blends adrenaline-pumping action with heartfelt storytelling.