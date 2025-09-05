© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Register to attend the 50th anniversary and Constitution Day events!
Sept. 16, 5:30 PM Raising Politically Engaged Kids
Sept. 17, 11 AM The Constitution: From Principles to Practice - 5:30 PM The First Amendment Under Stress
Sept. 18, 6 PM Radio That Listens to You: 50 Years of NPR Illinois

Paramedic-to-Producer: Central Illinois natives behind Code 3 share their ride through Hollywood

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Craig McFarland
Published September 5, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Promotional photo for upcoming film Code 3.
1 of 3  — 55456_CODE_3_1_SHEET_V24_CMYK.jpg
Promotional photo for upcoming film Code 3.
Patrick and "Pizza" Pianezza
Patrick Pianezza on left - Pizza on right 
2 of 3  — thumbnail_Patrick_Pizza_Together_v02.jpg
Brothers Patrick Pianezza (left) and "Pizza" Pianezza (right)
Joe Provenzano
Directors chairs with Patrick Pianezza and Pizza Pianezza names on them
3 of 3  — thumbnail_Pizza_Patrick_Pianezza_Chairs.jpg
"Pizza" Pianezza

Patrick and “Pizza” Pianeeza are the creative minds behind the upcoming feature film Code 3, hitting theaters September 12. In a conversation with Community Voices, the brothers reflect on their shared upbringing in Central Illinois and how those early experiences shaped their collaborative spirit and creative drive. Patrick, a former paramedic, shares how his real-life experiences informed the script, lending raw authenticity to the story and characters. Together, they discuss the long journey from concept to screen, the challenges of producing a high-stakes action film, and the pride they feel in bringing Code 3 to life. With a cast that includes Raina Wilson, Lil Rey Howery, and Aimee Carrero, the film promises an intense ride-along that blends adrenaline-pumping action with heartfelt storytelling.
Tags
Community Voices MoviesUniversity of Illinois Springfield
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Related Stories