LISTEN: This I Believe Meet the Authors Fall 2023
Meet the Authors celebrates the 10 chosen essayists from this year's This I Believe Essay Program. During the event the 10 chosen authors read their essays and are presented with their certificates of recognition.
This I Believe Illinois is NPR Illinois' annual essay program for Illinois high school seniors. An expression of where their minds are as they prepare to enter the adult world. This I Believe was started by radio journalist Edward R. Murrow in 1951 to allow anyone able to distil the guiding principles by which they lived. Special thank you to our sponsors: The Rotary Club of Springfield Sunrise, BLH Computers, Illinois Times, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, and Mary Beth & Harvey M. Stephens.