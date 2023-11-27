LISTEN: This I Believe Meet the Authors Fall 2023

Meet the Authors celebrates the 10 chosen essayists from this year's This I Believe Essay Program. During the event the 10 chosen authors read their essays and are presented with their certificates of recognition.

1 of 15 — Grove/TIB 1.jpg Chris Wills Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum 2 of 15 — Grove/TIB 13 small.jpg Chris Wills Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum 3 of 15 — Grove/IMG_8331.jpg Chris Wills Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum 4 of 15 — Grove/TIB 10.jpg Chris Wills Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum 5 of 15 — Grove/TIB 12.jpg Chris Wills Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum 6 of 15 — Grove/TIB 15 small.jpg Chris Wills Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum 7 of 15 — Grove/TIB 14.jpg Chris Wills Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum 8 of 15 — Grove/TIB 17 small.jpg Chris Wills Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum 9 of 15 — Grove/TIB 16 small.jpg Chris Wills Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum 10 of 15 — Grove/TIB 3.jpg Chris Wills Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum 11 of 15 — Grove/TIB 4.jpg Chris Wills Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum 12 of 15 — Grove/TIB 7 small.jpg Chris Wills Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum 13 of 15 — Grove/Tib 6 a small.jpg Chris Wills Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum 14 of 15 — Grove/TIB 8.jpg Chris Wills Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum 15 of 15 — Grove/TIB 5 small.jpg Chris Wills Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

This I Believe Illinois is NPR Illinois' annual essay program for Illinois high school seniors. An expression of where their minds are as they prepare to enter the adult world. This I Believe was started by radio journalist Edward R. Murrow in 1951 to allow anyone able to distil the guiding principles by which they lived. Special thank you to our sponsors: The Rotary Club of Springfield Sunrise, BLH Computers, Illinois Times, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, and Mary Beth & Harvey M. Stephens.