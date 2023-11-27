© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network 'News & Community' Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LISTEN: This I Believe Meet the Authors Fall 2023

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published November 27, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST
This I Believe Essay Program Meet the Authors
Kate McKenzie
/
NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
This I Believe Essay Program Meet the Authors

Meet the Authors celebrates the 10 chosen essayists from this year's This I Believe Essay Program. During the event the 10 chosen authors read their essays and are presented with their certificates of recognition.

Chris Wills
1 of 15  — Grove/TIB 1.jpg
Chris Wills
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
Chris Wills
2 of 15  — Grove/TIB 13 small.jpg
Chris Wills
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
Chris Wills
3 of 15  — Grove/IMG_8331.jpg
Chris Wills
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
Chris Wills
4 of 15  — Grove/TIB 10.jpg
Chris Wills
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
Chris Wills
5 of 15  — Grove/TIB 12.jpg
Chris Wills
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
Chris Wills
6 of 15  — Grove/TIB 15 small.jpg
Chris Wills
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
Chris Wills
7 of 15  — Grove/TIB 14.jpg
Chris Wills
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
Chris Wills
8 of 15  — Grove/TIB 17 small.jpg
Chris Wills
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
Chris Wills
9 of 15  — Grove/TIB 16 small.jpg
Chris Wills
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
Chris Wills
10 of 15  — Grove/TIB 3.jpg
Chris Wills
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
Chris Wills
11 of 15  — Grove/TIB 4.jpg
Chris Wills
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
Chris Wills
12 of 15  — Grove/TIB 7 small.jpg
Chris Wills
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
Chris Wills
13 of 15  — Grove/Tib 6 a small.jpg
Chris Wills
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
Chris Wills
14 of 15  — Grove/TIB 8.jpg
Chris Wills
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
Chris Wills
15 of 15  — Grove/TIB 5 small.jpg
Chris Wills
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

This I Believe Illinois is NPR Illinois' annual essay program for Illinois high school seniors. An expression of where their minds are as they prepare to enter the adult world. This I Believe was started by radio journalist Edward R. Murrow in 1951 to allow anyone able to distil the guiding principles by which they lived. Special thank you to our sponsors: The Rotary Club of Springfield Sunrise, BLH Computers, Illinois Times, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, and Mary Beth & Harvey M. Stephens.
Tags
Community Voices This I BelieveThis I Believe Illinois
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
Related Stories