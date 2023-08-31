The Office of Engaged Learning offers unique experiences for students at UIS | Community Voices
The Office of Engaged Learning (OEL) provides experiential learning opportunities to UIS students such as internships, study abroad, and more. New Director of OEL Dr. Jessica Flynn and Rob Weis Coordinator and Advisor for Engaged Learning and Partner Initiatives, spoke to Community Voices about what the departments provides to students and employers, innovation and changes to navigating internships, and about the Illinois Cooperative Work Study grant.