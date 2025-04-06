No injuries after report of shots fired at UIS

University of Illinois Springfield police were called to campus housing early Sunday after a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived on Trillium Court, on the west side of campus, at 1:12 a.m. Police said they found no victims and the suspect had fled the scene.

"At this time, we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the university community at this time," UIS Police said in a statement.

Authorities have released a description of the suspect who is a light skin black male with short dreadlocks wearing denim shorts and a long black sleeve top.

Those with information are asked to contact police at 217-206-6690 or call the emergency line at 217-206-7777. Calls can also be made to 9-1-1.