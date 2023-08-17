NPR Illinois Community Advisory Board Agenda
T E N T A T I V E
NPR Illinois Community Advisory Board
September 5, 2023, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
AARP Illinois Legislative Office, 300 West Edwards Street, Springfield (+ Zoom email engage@nprillinois.org for link)
1. Call to order/Roll call (Adam Porter, past-chair)
2. Vote to approve extending Adam Porter term one-year to serve as past-chair and affirm Teresa Jones as current chair (Randy Eccles)
3. Review and approve to send CAB advice and recommendations 2023 report to UIBOT (submitted last 11/2022 - Teresa Jones & Adam)
4. Nominating committee update (Adam & Teresa)
- Board prospects
- Vice-chair/next chair?
5. Member reports (you are our ears - Teresa)
- How are you using NPR Illinois/media?
- What have you heard about NPR Illinois and NPR since the last meeting?
- Wins - what content or activity have you noticed has best served our mission?
- What does the audience need?
- Suggestion for future “Listen” audience cohort.
6. NPR Illinois quarterly update and plan revisions (Randy)
- Audience - Listen project update (Bea Bonner)
- Editorial update (Sean Crawford)
- Fundraising update, 100% CAB giving campaign ( Kate McKenzie)
> Sponsorship Account Executive introduction Brady Cummings (June 2023)
- Business and budget update (Randy)
> Business GPSI introduction: Valerie Udemba (August 2023)
7. Additional CAB member comments (Teresa)
6. Reminder: First CAB virtual happy hour (Randy)
8. Adjournment (Teresa) – Next meeting: December 5, 2023, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.