NPR Illinois Community Advisory Board Agenda

T E N T A T I V E

NPR Illinois Community Advisory Board

September 5, 2023, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

AARP Illinois Legislative Office, 300 West Edwards Street, Springfield (+ Zoom email engage@nprillinois.org for link)

1. Call to order/Roll call (Adam Porter, past-chair)

2. Vote to approve extending Adam Porter term one-year to serve as past-chair and affirm Teresa Jones as current chair (Randy Eccles)

3. Review and approve to send CAB advice and recommendations 2023 report to UIBOT (submitted last 11/2022 - Teresa Jones & Adam)

4. Nominating committee update (Adam & Teresa)

- Board prospects

- Vice-chair/next chair?

5. Member reports (you are our ears - Teresa)

- How are you using NPR Illinois/media?

- What have you heard about NPR Illinois and NPR since the last meeting?

- Wins - what content or activity have you noticed has best served our mission?

- What does the audience need?

- Suggestion for future “Listen” audience cohort.

6. NPR Illinois quarterly update and plan revisions (Randy)

- Audience - Listen project update (Bea Bonner)

- Editorial update (Sean Crawford)

- Fundraising update, 100% CAB giving campaign ( Kate McKenzie)

> Sponsorship Account Executive introduction Brady Cummings (June 2023)

- Business and budget update (Randy)

> Business GPSI introduction: Valerie Udemba (August 2023)

7. Additional CAB member comments (Teresa)

6. Reminder: First CAB virtual happy hour (Randy)

8. Adjournment (Teresa) – Next meeting: December 5, 2023, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.