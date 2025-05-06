Answering your pressing questions about the state of NPR Illinois

May 1 - May 2 were Public Media Giving Days and the start of NPR Illinois' Spring Fund Drive. There has been talk about the uncertainty of public media funding, which has left many listeners and donors questioning why. NPR Illinois General Manager Randy Eccles and NPR Illinois Director of Development Kate McKenzie spoke with Bea Bonner about the spring fund drive, station funding, and insight into the uncertainty of defunding the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). They also addressed the importance of public media and the implications of not supporting the station. Click here to make a gift today. This interview was recorded prior to President Trump signing the executive order on May 1 to stop federal funding for NPR and PBS. Sign up for updates on public media at https://protectmypublicmedia.org/