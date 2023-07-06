Dr. Goel from SIU School of Medicine shares new research about firearm injury and mortality among children | Community Voices

Dr. Ruchika Goel is a hematologist-oncologist at SIU School of Medicine and an adjunct faculty member at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She spoke to Community Voices about new research that provides more insight into the firearm injury and mortality rates among children. You can read the research here: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanam/article/PIIS2667-193X(23)00077-7/fulltext

