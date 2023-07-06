© 2023 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

Dr. Goel from SIU School of Medicine shares new research about firearm injury and mortality among children | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published July 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT
Dr. Ruchika Goel
SIU School of Medicine
Dr. Ruchika Goel is a hematologist-oncologist at SIU School of Medicine.

Dr. Ruchika Goel is a hematologist-oncologist at SIU School of Medicine and an adjunct faculty member at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She spoke to Community Voices about new research that provides more insight into the firearm injury and mortality rates among children. You can read the research here: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanam/article/PIIS2667-193X(23)00077-7/fulltext

Community Voices SIU School of Medicine
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
