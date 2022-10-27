© 2022 NPR Illinois
Jason Benetti, White Sox announcer on broadcasting, baseball, and cerebral palsy | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published October 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Jason posing for photos in ALPLM lobby
Jason Benetti (L) posing for photos with attendees to his presentation at the ALPLM.

Jason Benetti, Chicago White Sox announcer, shares his story at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum’s “For the People” speaker series, featuring bold thinkers with unique insights into the people of yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

Cerebral Palsy Foundation YouTube series, Awkward Moments with Jason Benetti

NPR Illinois staff with Jason
WHFH alumni Randy Eccles (NPR Illinois GM/Community Voices host), Jason Benetti (White Sox announcer), Michelle Eccles (NPR Illinois Morning Edition Anchor)
Jason speaking in front of podium
Jason Benetti presenting at the ALPLM
Jason singing with attendee
Jason Benetti in a Take Me Out to the Ballgame duet with an attendee.
Jason strutting the stage during presentation
Jason Benetti paces the stage at ALPLM presentation.
Jason posing for photos in ALPLM lobby
Jason Benetti (L) posing for photos with attendees to his presentation at the ALPLM.
Community Voices jason BenettiChicago White SoxAbraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM)Baseballcerebral palsy
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
