Presidential museum hosting MLK events Monday

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy on Monday, Jan. 20, by presenting his most famous speech and hosting a blood drive on the holiday that is often called a “national day of service.” Guests can also enjoy a performance by a string quartet.

The highlight of the day is actor Reggie Guyton reading King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. He will perform at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the museum’s main plaza.

King originally delivered the speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during a 1963 civil rights march in Washington, D.C. He praised Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation as “a great beacon light of hope” but said African Americans were still chained by segregation and discrimination.

“Dr. King’s powerful words both connect us to the past and push us to build a better future,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “Every American should reflect on King’s message, and there’s no better way to do that than by hearing the speech delivered live. Reggie Guyton’s performance is always touching.”

The ALPLM will give people a chance to help others by hosting a blood drive that same day from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Donating blood requires minimal time and effort, yet it has immeasurable impact on others. The need for donations is especially high in winter months, when bad weather can lead to accidents while also forcing people to cancel donation appointments.

he ImpactLife Blood Mobile will be parked in front of the museum entrance at 212 North Sixth Street. Schedule an appointment to donate by visiting www.BloodCenter.org. ImpactLife is the sole supplier of blood to Springfield Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. John’s Hospital, and other local hospitals.

Museum visitors can also enjoy a musical performance on King Day. A string quartet will play music written specifically for our special exhibit “Freedom in Form: Richard Hunt.” The quartet will perform in the exhibit itself 1-3 p.m. Hunt’s sculptures include a monument to King, and much of his work was inspired by the civil rights movement and the struggles of African Americans.

The mission of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is to inspire civic engagement through the diverse lens of Illinois history and sharing with the world the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln. We pursue this mission through a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship built on the bedrock of the ALPLM’s unparalleled collection of historical materials – roughly 13 million items from all eras of Illinois history.

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov. You can follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.