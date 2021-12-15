Sisters behind Itty Bitty Fashion Trunk explain how they went from 'truck' to 'trunk' | Community Voices

Itty Bitty Fashion Trunk is a downtown Springfield, Ill. fashion shop owned by three sisters. Sisters Tricia Schlosser and Krissy Olson spoke to Community Voices about how they originally operated their family business out of a truck, when they were known as Itty Bitty Fashion Truck. They also shared their family's love of fashion and shopping and how that has influenced their business.

*Originally aired Dec. 15, 2021.