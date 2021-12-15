© 2022 NPR Illinois
Sisters behind Itty Bitty Fashion Trunk explain how they went from 'truck' to 'trunk' | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published January 19, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST
Fashion Trunk.jpg

Itty Bitty Fashion Trunk is a downtown Springfield, Ill. fashion shop owned by three sisters. Sisters Tricia Schlosser and Krissy Olson spoke to Community Voices about how they originally operated their family business out of a truck, when they were known as Itty Bitty Fashion Truck. They also shared their family's love of fashion and shopping and how that has influenced their business.

*Originally aired Dec. 15, 2021.

Community Voices Downtown SpringfieldSpringfieldbusiness
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
