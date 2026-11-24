America's largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner show comes to Maldaner's Restaurant in Springfield with "The Hollywood Hit". Enjoy a full dinner while a hilarious true-crime case unfolds around you. Our actors are hidden among the guests, so anyone could be a suspect, maybe even you! Question suspects, gather clues and work with your table to crack the case; the top sleuth wins a prize. 2027 show dates: Jan 9, Jan 23, Feb 13, Feb 27, Mar 13, Mar 20. Tickets: https://dtctv.us/spi-rc-nprillinois-cal