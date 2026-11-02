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Click here to register to attend the This I Believe - Meet the Authors event Nov. 4, 6 PM at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library. Free and open to the public.

Thanksgiving Centerpiece Class with Trendsetters Floral - Nov. 24

Thanksgiving Centerpiece Class with Trendsetters Floral - Nov. 24

Join us at Saputo’s for an evening of creativity and community as Trendsetters Floral guides you through designing a beautiful Thanksgiving centerpiece to grace your holiday table. No experience is needed, just bring your appetite for fun and a little seasonal inspiration. When you register for this event, all flowers are included in your purchase.

Every dollar raised goes directly to Helping Hands of Springfield, which provides emergency shelter, housing, and payee services to vulnerable adults experiencing homelessness in Sangamon County. As you create something beautiful for your own table this Thanksgiving, you will also be helping a neighbor find safety, stability, and a place to call home.

Reserve your spot today!

Saputo's
85
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 24 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Helping Hands of Springfield
http://helpinghandsofspringfield.org

Artist Group Info

robert@helpinghandsofspringfield.org
Saputo's