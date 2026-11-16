RISE & Unwind with us at our November 18 event at Memorial Health!

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet other young professionals in the Springfield area to help build their professional networks as well as enjoy complimentary appetizers and beverages from Memorial.

Don't forget to bring your business cards to enter into the drawing for a heated blanket, an edible arrangement, or a mug warmer (mug included)!

Dr. Mandy Eaton: President & CEO of Memorial Health will be delivering a keynote on Just Culture: Creating the Conditions for People, Patients, and Communities to Thrive.

Registration is encouraged for this event, but not required.

RISE & Unwind is RISE Springfield's evening network building event. A Chamber member sponsor hosts the event at their facility providing them an opportunity to showcase their company and provide light refreshments and a casual atmosphere conducive for making connections that matter.

RISE Springfield is the young professionals networking group of The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce, designed to engage emerging leaders ages 21-39.