Oct 3 Prairie Cycle Club Fall Metric Century Bike Ride - Oct 3

Prairie Cycle Club invites local cyclists to its Fall Metric Century Ride on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet, Illinois. Riders may choose from a 10-mile no-drop group ride, a 35-mile route, or a 62-mile metric century route. Route maps, RideWithGPS navigation, a rest stop with snacks and water, SAG vehicle support, and Prairie Cycle Club volunteers will be provided. PCC members ride at no additional cost. Registration includes PCC membership for new members.

Details and registration: https://prairiecycleclub.org/metric-century-ride-2026-details/