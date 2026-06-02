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Oct 3 Prairie Cycle Club Fall Metric Century Bike Ride - Oct 3

Oct 3 Prairie Cycle Club Fall Metric Century Bike Ride - Oct 3

Prairie Cycle Club invites local cyclists to its Fall Metric Century Ride on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet, Illinois. Riders may choose from a 10-mile no-drop group ride, a 35-mile route, or a 62-mile metric century route. Route maps, RideWithGPS navigation, a rest stop with snacks and water, SAG vehicle support, and Prairie Cycle Club volunteers will be provided. PCC members ride at no additional cost. Registration includes PCC membership for new members.

Details and registration: https://prairiecycleclub.org/metric-century-ride-2026-details/

Lake of the Woods Mahomet IL
25
08:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Prairie Cycle Club
pccboard@prairiecycleclub.org
https://prairiecycleclub.org
Lake of the Woods Mahomet IL
109 S Lake of the Woods Rd
Mahomet, Illinois 61853
jim@thunderingbison.com