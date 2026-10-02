Kevin Howell Benefit & Fundraiser - Oct. 11
Kevin Howell Benefit & Fundraiser - Oct. 11
We’re coming together as a community to support the Howell Family and help make a difficult time a little easier.
Join us for an evening filled with music, food, fun, fellowship, and fundraising — all while showing our love and support for an amazing family/person who means so much to our community.
LIVE MUSIC
Featuring members of Lick Creek!
WHAT TO EXPECT
• Live music
• Food & drinks
• Online auction - https://www.benladage.com/
• Raffles
• Foam & Flight for the kids!
• Lots of ways to show your support!
https://www.facebook.com/events/sangamon-county-fairgrounds/kevin-howell-benefit-fundraiser/1593797125520677/
Sangamon County Fairgrounds
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Sangamon County Fairgrounds
318 W Birch StNew Berlin, Illinois 62670