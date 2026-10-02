Kevin Howell Benefit & Fundraiser - Oct. 11

We’re coming together as a community to support the Howell Family and help make a difficult time a little easier.

Join us for an evening filled with music, food, fun, fellowship, and fundraising — all while showing our love and support for an amazing family/person who means so much to our community.

LIVE MUSIC

Featuring members of Lick Creek!

WHAT TO EXPECT

• Live music

• Food & drinks

• Online auction - https://www.benladage.com/

• Raffles

• Foam & Flight for the kids!

• Lots of ways to show your support!

https://www.facebook.com/events/sangamon-county-fairgrounds/kevin-howell-benefit-fundraiser/1593797125520677/