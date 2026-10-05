The Salvation Army to close Wabash Ave. location in Springfield

The Salvation Army has announced the Springfield Family Store in Chatham Square, along Wabash Ave. In Springfield, will close Oct. 24.

The organization said the closure only impacts the thrift store operation and does not affect the ongoing ministry, programs, services, or community presence of The Salvation Army Springfield Corps Community Center.

"Our commitment to Springfield remains unchanged," said Capt. Matt McCluer, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army Springfield Corps Community Center. "We understand that many community members have concerns when they see a Salvation Army location close, especially given the changes Springfield has experienced in recent years. We want people to know that The Salvation Army is still here, actively serving our neighbors, and looking for new opportunities to expand our impact in the community. We are also actively exploring options for a relocated thrift store and hope to reopen in the near future!"

Community members seeking help are encouraged to contact or visit the Corps Community Center at 1600 E. Clear Lake Ave. to learn more about available services and resources.

“For 130 years, The Salvation Army has been proudly serving Springfield and Sangamon County. While recent years have seen the closure of some expressions of Salvation Army ministry, we maintain our consistent mission to “Preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ while serving human needs in His name without discrimination,” the organization said in a news release.

“The Salvation Army also welcomes individuals who previously relied on the Family Store as a point of connection to the organization to reach out to our main facility on Clear Lake Ave.”

"We want anyone impacted by the store's closure to know that our doors remain open," said Capt. Marisa McCluer, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army Springfield Corps Community Center. "Whether someone is looking for assistance, seeking spiritual support, interested in volunteering, or simply wants to learn more about our programs, we are here to help."

The Salvation Army in Springfield said it is actively exploring new opportunities to reopen the store as soon as possible in a location which better serves our community’s needs.