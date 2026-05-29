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Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate.
Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois.
Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources.
Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.

Are you availabile to be a local fill-in anchor on Morning Edition and/or All Things Considered?
Must be available with notice either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

IOAA Art @ the Market - June 6 through Aug 29

IOAA Art @ the Market - June 6 through Aug 29

Art @ the Market provides a free weekly, make-it, take-it art/craft activity to the public each week. Our activity booth will be at the Bloomington Farmers' Market (near the intersection of Jefferson and Center Streets). This activity is for youth to the young-at-heart adult. Our volunteers will be there to help with the activity which will take about 15 minutes. Drop by during the scheduled time to participate. If the weather is poor, the activity will be held in the lobby just outside our gallery in the Monroe Center.

Inside Out Accessible Art (IOAA)
free
Every 13 weeks through Aug 29, 2026.
Saturday: 07:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Supported By

Inside Out Accessible Art (IOAA)
309-838-2160
insideoutart318@gmail.com
Inside Out Accessible Art (IOAA)
200 W. Monroe Street, Suite 102
Bloomington, Illinois 61701
309-838-2160
insideoutart318@gmail.com
http://insideoutcoop.org