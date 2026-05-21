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INB Chatham Branch - Free Shred Event - May 14

INB Chatham Branch - Free Shred Event - May 14

Join us on Thursday, May 14 from 9-11 am at the INB Chatham Branch for a free shred event in support of Titan Fuel!
Bring your documents to safely dispose of, and help make a difference - donations will be accepted to benefit Titan Fuel and their mission. You can bring up to 5 bags or boxes of shred.
To learn more about what to expect at a shred event, visit inb.com/shredevent.
We hope to see you there!

INB Chatham Branch
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 14 May 2026

Event Supported By

INB and Affordable Shred
2177475500
rkeylon@inb.com
INB

Artist Group Info

Rory Keylon
rkeylon@inb.com
INB Chatham Branch
100 E. Plummer Blvd.
Chatham, Illinois 62629
2177475500
rkeylon@inb.com
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