Grant Writing Workshops for the Community - Sept. 17 - 18

The Ameren Illinois Market Development Initiative (MDI) Grant Writing Support and Solutions team is excited to help Central and Southern Illinois businesses and community organizations access federal, state, local and private funding opportunities. We are hosting two free grant writing workshops in Taylorville on September 17 and 18, both days beginning at 9 A.M. Workshops will be inside the Christian County Illinois Extension office at: 1120 N. Webster St., Taylorville, IL 62568.

On September 17, anyone interested in learning more about grant writing can attend an Introduction to Grant Writing Workshop. This workshop provides practical skills to secure funding and create lasting impact for projects and initiatives.

Attendees can expect to learn:

1. Grantsmanship and Grant Writing: Techniques for crafting compelling proposals.

2. Budget, Evaluation and Management: Developing strong budgets and evaluation plans.

3. Partnerships: Strategies for building collaborative relationships.

4. Program Development: Designing impactful and viable programs through logic models.

You are welcome to reach out directly to our team, Josalin Wills and Marissa Stanger at: MDI-Team@ameren.com. To learn more about the Ameren Illinois Market Development Initiative, please visit: AmerenIllinoisSavings.com/Grants.