Free Meal and Produce - May 9
Free Meal and Produce - May 9
Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL will be providing a free meal and produce for anyone who wants it. If you have the means to bring reusable containers or bags with you, please do so to reduce plastic waste. All are welcome. No one will be turned away.
Capitol & 7th Bus Stop, Southwest Corner
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL
foodnotbombs.spi@proton.me
Capitol & 7th Bus Stop, Southwest Corner
699 E. Capitol AveSpringfield , Illinois 62701