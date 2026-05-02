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Community Voices is seeking a co-host/editor to join Jeff Williams and Randy Eccles in getting to know our neighbors and more. Apply by May 25, 5 p.m.

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Free Meal and Produce - May 9

Free Meal and Produce - May 9

Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL will be providing a free meal and produce for anyone who wants it. If you have the means to bring reusable containers or bags with you, please do so to reduce plastic waste. All are welcome. No one will be turned away.

Capitol & 7th Bus Stop, Southwest Corner
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL
foodnotbombs.spi@proton.me
linktr.ee/foodnotbombs.spi
Capitol & 7th Bus Stop, Southwest Corner
699 E. Capitol Ave
Springfield , Illinois 62701