FREE BLUEGRASS CONCERT PEKIN - Sept. 18

Bluegrass Gospel is coming to Pekin! 🎶

Join us for a special evening with The Mulkins Family at Gethsemane Church on Friday, September 18 at 5:00 PM!

Bring your family, invite a friend, grab your lawn chairs, and enjoy an evening of uplifting Bluegrass Gospel music in a relaxed outdoor setting.

🌳 Outdoor Event — Weather Permitting (If it would rain it will be inside & same location)

🪑 Bring a Lawn Chair

📅 Friday, September 18

⏰ 5:00 PM

📍 Gethsemane Church

600 State St., Pekin, IL

Whether you already love Bluegrass Gospel or you’re just looking for something wholesome and encouraging to do with the family, we would love to have you with us.

Come enjoy great music, Christian fellowship, and an evening centered on the Lord!

👉 Learn more about Gethsemane Church and our upcoming events at TGC1611.org

Everyone is welcome — make plans now to join us!

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