Food Not Bombs Potluck Meeting - Sept. 14

Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL is holding a potluck meeting to discuss and plan upcoming community events and food shares. New members are welcome and encouraged to join. Food Not Bombs rescues edible food that would otherwise be discarded and shares it freely with the community to address food insecurity, and to protest systems that prioritize militarism, systemic barriers exacerbating inequity, and profit over the well-being of the people.

Bringing a dish is not required for attendance, but it is requested that the food be vegan-friendly. Virtual option available; e-mail foodnotbombs.spi@proton.me for details.