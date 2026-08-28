Food Not Bombs Meeting - Aug 31

Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL is meeting in the Bicentennial Room on the 3rd floor of the library. New members are also welcome. Food Not Bombs rescues edible food that would otherwise be discarded and shares it freely with the community to address food insecurity, and to protest systems that prioritize militarism, systemic barriers exacerbating inequity, and profit over the well-being of the people. We will be planning our future events and community involvement centering on food waste reduction and building mutual aid structures.