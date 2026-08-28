© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Food Not Bombs Meeting - Aug 31

View of Springfield

Food Not Bombs Meeting - Aug 31

Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL is meeting in the Bicentennial Room on the 3rd floor of the library. New members are also welcome. Food Not Bombs rescues edible food that would otherwise be discarded and shares it freely with the community to address food insecurity, and to protest systems that prioritize militarism, systemic barriers exacerbating inequity, and profit over the well-being of the people. We will be planning our future events and community involvement centering on food waste reduction and building mutual aid structures.

Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
Every 4 weeks through Dec 21, 2026.
Monday: 06:30 PM - 07:30 PM

Event Supported By

Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL
foodnotbombs.spi@proton.me
linktr.ee/foodnotbombs.spi
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
326 S 7th Street
Springfield , Illinois 62701
(217) 753-4900
lincolnlibrary.ys@gmail.com
https://www.lincolnlibrary.info/