Citizens Club Policy Forum: "Don't Take the Bait! Recognizing, Stopping, and Reporting Today’s Scams" - Oct. 23

How do you know if an unexpected call, text, or contractor offer is real or a scam? The Citizens Club invites you to gain insights directly from AARP Illinois, the Springfield Police Department, and the Illinois Attorney General's Office, as they reveal how scammers manipulate victims, what steps you can take to safeguard your assets, and where to turn if you or someone you know encounters fraud. Bring your questions and bring a friend. The more people who know the signs, the fewer who fall victim. Presenters include Courtney Hedderman, AARP Senior Associate State Director, Advocacy and Outreach; Detective Jen Wallace, Springfield Police Department; and Cassandra Halm, Deputy Bureau Chief, Consumer Fraud Bureau, Illinois Attorney General’s Office. Networking and free coffee at 7:30 a.m.; program from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

