Citizens Club of Springfield: Outraged: Terror in Springfield 1908, A Playwright’s Journey - June 26

Join us for a conversation with local playwright and winner of the 2024 Mayor’s Award for the Arts—Individual Performing Artist, Tim Crawford. Learn how he progressed from the blank page to the upcoming performances of his play this summer in the Hoogland Center for the Arts’ Peggy Rider Theatre (supported by funding from both a grant from the Springfield Area Arts Council, through city funds, and by the Springfield NAACP). Discover the current state of organized playwriting collaborative efforts in Central Illinois, and engage with Tim as Carly Shank, Artistic Programs Director for UIS Performing Arts Center, prompts revealing responses to the questions she has crafted before yielding the floor to questions from the audience.

