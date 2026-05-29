Citizens Club of Springfield: Outraged: Terror in Springfield 1908, A Playwright’s Journey - June 26
Citizens Club of Springfield: Outraged: Terror in Springfield 1908, A Playwright’s Journey - June 26
Join us for a conversation with local playwright and winner of the 2024 Mayor’s Award for the Arts—Individual Performing Artist, Tim Crawford. Learn how he progressed from the blank page to the upcoming performances of his play this summer in the Hoogland Center for the Arts’ Peggy Rider Theatre (supported by funding from both a grant from the Springfield Area Arts Council, through city funds, and by the Springfield NAACP). Discover the current state of organized playwriting collaborative efforts in Central Illinois, and engage with Tim as Carly Shank, Artistic Programs Director for UIS Performing Arts Center, prompts revealing responses to the questions she has crafted before yielding the floor to questions from the audience.
Hoogland Center for the Arts - Club Room
Free and open to the public
08:00 AM - 09:00 AM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Citizens Club of Springfield
citizensclubofspringfield@gmail.com
Hoogland Center for the Arts - Club Room
520 S 6th StSpringfield, Illinois 62703
217-523-2787
info@hcfta.org