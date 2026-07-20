© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cash Cares Back to School Bash - Aug. 1

Cash Cares Back to School Bash - Aug. 1

Cash Cares Back-to-School Bash

Join Made Wright Inc. for the Cash Cares Back-to-School Bash, a free community event where K–12 students can receive free clothing, shoes, and school supplies while supplies last. Families can also connect with community resources and enjoy a fun day as they prepare for the new school year.

Location: Westminster Presbyterian Church
533 South Walnut Street
Springfield, IL 62704

Westminster Presbyterian Church
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Made Wright
2172991069
madewrightinc@gmail.com
Made Wright Inc

Artist Group Info

madewrightinc@gmail.com
Westminster Presbyterian Church
533 S Walnut St
Springfield, Illinois 62704
217-522-4415
https://www.wpcspi.org/