Cash Cares Back to School Bash - Aug. 1
Cash Cares Back to School Bash - Aug. 1
Cash Cares Back-to-School Bash
Join Made Wright Inc. for the Cash Cares Back-to-School Bash, a free community event where K–12 students can receive free clothing, shoes, and school supplies while supplies last. Families can also connect with community resources and enjoy a fun day as they prepare for the new school year.
Location: Westminster Presbyterian Church
533 South Walnut Street
Springfield, IL 62704
Westminster Presbyterian Church
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Made Wright
2172991069
madewrightinc@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
madewrightinc@gmail.com
Westminster Presbyterian Church
533 S Walnut StSpringfield, Illinois 62704
217-522-4415