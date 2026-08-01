Beat the Funk 2026: Putting the Funk in Funktion - Oct. 3

Expect a high-energy evening filled with live funk music, movement, laughter, and community—all supporting the Glen and Polly Barton Clinic for Fitness and Function at Bradley University.

The evening begins with an exclusive VIP President’s Reception from 5:00–6:00 p.m., featuring an open bar, elevated appetizers, and opportunities to connect with Bradley University leadership and special guests. General admission doors open at 6:00 p.m., when the full Beat the Funk celebration begins with live music, food, interactive activities, auctions, raffles, and plenty of funky fun!

Guests will enjoy:

Live music from Dexter O’Neal & The Funk Yard

Delicious heavy appetizers

Silent auction, wine pull, and 50/50 raffle

Interactive games and the Funk Wall

The Funk Off dance contest

Inspiring stories about the people and programs your support makes possible

Plenty of surprises and opportunities to get funky!

Beat the Funk isn’t your typical fundraiser. It’s a celebration of positivity, resilience, and the power of movement. Come ready to dance, connect, have fun, and help create a meaningful impact right here in Central Illinois.

