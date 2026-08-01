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Beat the Funk 2026: Putting the Funk in Funktion - Oct. 3

Beat the Funk 2026: Putting the Funk in Funktion - Oct. 3

Expect a high-energy evening filled with live funk music, movement, laughter, and community—all supporting the Glen and Polly Barton Clinic for Fitness and Function at Bradley University.
The evening begins with an exclusive VIP President’s Reception from 5:00–6:00 p.m., featuring an open bar, elevated appetizers, and opportunities to connect with Bradley University leadership and special guests. General admission doors open at 6:00 p.m., when the full Beat the Funk celebration begins with live music, food, interactive activities, auctions, raffles, and plenty of funky fun!
Guests will enjoy:
Live music from Dexter O’Neal & The Funk Yard
Delicious heavy appetizers
Silent auction, wine pull, and 50/50 raffle
Interactive games and the Funk Wall
The Funk Off dance contest
Inspiring stories about the people and programs your support makes possible
Plenty of surprises and opportunities to get funky!
Beat the Funk isn’t your typical fundraiser. It’s a celebration of positivity, resilience, and the power of movement. Come ready to dance, connect, have fun, and help create a meaningful impact right here in Central Illinois.

Premier Event & Entertainment Center
$125 - $30
05:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Beat the Funk
3096574144
events@beatthefunk.org
BeatTheFunk.org

Artist Group Info

Dexter O.Neal and the Funk Yard
dexoneal@comcast.net
https://dexteroneal.com/
Premier Event & Entertainment Center
3214 N Dries Ln, Peoria, IL 61604
Peoria, Illinois 61604
(309) 713-3297
https://premierpeoria.com/