A Rotting World Double Feature - May 17

Subterranean Sound and Vision presents “A Rotting World Double Feature” at the Illinois Theater in Jacksonville, Illinois on Saturday, May 17, 2026.

The event will feature screenings of the classic horror films The Last Man on Earth and Night of the Living Dead along with a meet and greet with the cast and crew of the independent horror film Holler.

Doors open for the meet and greet at 4:00 PM, and the films begin at 4:45 PM.

Guests can meet the filmmakers and actors behind Holler, purchase Holler merchandise, and enjoy theater concessions throughout the evening. Suggested support at the door helps support the completion of the independent film project.

Location:

Illinois Theater

200 E Court St

Jacksonville, IL

Presented by Subterranean Sound and Vision.

https://www.facebook.com/share/1XHZYGpWtT/