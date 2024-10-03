© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
MERCY Communities celebrates 25 years of providing housing to those in need

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published October 3, 2024 at 12:20 PM CDT
Image of women embracing their children and the logo that says MERCY Communities.
MERCY Communities
MERCY Communities provides housing to those in need in Springfield, Ill.

MERCY Communities is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an open house on Oct. 11 from 4-7:00 p.m. at MERCY’s Administrative Office at 1344 N. 5th St. in Springfield. Executive Director Amy Voils and Board Member Sister Marilyn Jean Runkel spoke to Community Voices about the organization and its roots with the Dominican Sisters in Springfield. They also shared how transitional and permanent housing reduces homelessness and leads to independent living.

To learn more visit: https://www.mercycommunities.org/
