MERCY Communities celebrates 25 years of providing housing to those in need

MERCY Communities is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an open house on Oct. 11 from 4-7:00 p.m. at MERCY’s Administrative Office at 1344 N. 5th St. in Springfield. Executive Director Amy Voils and Board Member Sister Marilyn Jean Runkel spoke to Community Voices about the organization and its roots with the Dominican Sisters in Springfield. They also shared how transitional and permanent housing reduces homelessness and leads to independent living.

To learn more visit: https://www.mercycommunities.org/